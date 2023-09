The MOU signing officially passes organizing privileges of the World Petroleum Congress to Saudi Arabia who will be hosting the 25th edition in Riyadh in 2026

Saudi Arabia signs official MoU to host and organise 25th World Petroleum Congress. (Credit: WPC Canada/GLOBE NEWSWIRE)

WPC Energy, formerly World Petroleum Council, announced the official MOU signed by HRH Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman Al Saud, Minister of Energy Saudi Arabia and WPC Energy President Pedro Miras. The MOU signing officially passes organizing privileges of the World Petroleum Congress to Saudi Arabia who will be hosting the 25th edition in Riyadh in 2026.

In addition to this signing, the World Petroleum Council officially unveiled its new branding at a name-changing ceremony during the opening ceremonies of the 24th World Petroleum Congress (WPC). Announced earlier this summer, the World Petroleum Council has officially rebranded to WPC Energy to reflect the organization’s commitment to leading the global transition to a low-carbon energy system which can only be achieved through a diverse mix of all energy sources and driven by technology and innovation.

“We are witnessing a major industry transformation that demands the best of us all. That is why we have an enormous responsibility to meet these demands,” stated Pedro Miras, President, WPC Energy. “We are addressing all topics and becoming, once again, the largest forum for dialogue on energy transformation. The 24th World Petroleum Congress has been a great success to date and is a turning point in our long history.”

The name-changing ceremony occurred during the opening ceremonies on Sunday, September 17, and the MOU signing took place during the first session of the congress, a Ministerial Dialogue with HRH Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman Al Saud. Following this session, Pedro Miras presented Aramco President & CEO Amin Nasser with the prestigious WPC Dewhurst Award which recognizes leadership and contributions to the oil and gas industry. Amin Nasser is only the twelfth recipient of the Dewhurst Award in the nearly 90-year history of WPC Energy.

Thursday, September 21 is the final day of the 24th World Petroleum Congress. Exhibition hours and the congress schedule, including strategic and plenary sessions, will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Source: Company Press Release