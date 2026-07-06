Equipment deliveries are under way and will continue through 2028. Credit: Sandvik AB.

Sandvik has secured an order from Mexican mining contractor Constructora Minera Villagómez (CoMinVi) for the supply of underground mining equipment.

The order, worth approximately Skr340m ($35.2m), is booked for the second quarter of 2026 (Q2 2026).

CoMinVi plans to use the equipment at several of its contract sites in Mexico.

Sandvik mining business area president Patrick Murphy said: “We are very pleased to deepen our long-standing partnership with CoMinVi, and are looking forward to continue supporting their operations with our high-performing solutions.”

Among the latest equipment specified in the order are 12 Toro TH430 trucks, 11 Sandvik DS311 rock bolters, ten Toro LH410 loaders, seven Toro TH545i trucks, four Toro LH514 loaders and two Toro TH320 trucks.

Deliveries are under way and will continue through 2028.

In addition to providing these machines, Sandvik will supply parts and handle equipment rebuilds for four years, with arrangements including performance-based incentives linked to operational targets.

CoMinVi, which was founded in 1997, is led by CEO Rafael Villagómez Contreras.

The company and Sandvik have maintained a strategic partnership for more than 20 years.

Villagómez said: “Our long-standing partnership with Sandvik has been built on trust, collaboration and proven results. As strategic partners, we have long worked together to implement solutions that support our long-term objectives.

“This new investment represents another important step in CoMinVi’s growth, enabling us to successfully execute mining projects for our customers while enhancing our responsiveness and competitiveness in the market.”

Last month, Sandvik secured a major order from China-based JCHX Mining Management to supply an underground mining equipment fleet for use at the Khoemacau Copper Mine in Botswana.