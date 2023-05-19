Saipem has secured the first contract for engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) works at the Sakarya gas field development project and the second contract for decommissioning the Thistle A Platform in the North Sea

Saipem secures two new offshore contracts. (Credit: SAIPEM SpA)

Italian oilfield services company Saipem has secured two new offshore contracts worth around $850m in the Black Sea and the North Sea.

The first contract has been awarded by Turkish Petroleum for the FEED and EPCI works related to the second phase of Sakarya gas field development.

The scope of works under the contract includes engineering, procurement, construction and installation of a 16-inch pipeline, 175km long, at 2,200m water depth, in the Turkish Black Sea.

Saipem intends to deploy the pipe layer vessel Castorone for the project, which is expected to commence offshore operations in the summer of next year.

The company has recently completed the first phase of the Sakarya gas field development project, awarded by Turkish Petroleum in 2021.

The second contract has been awarded by EnQuest Heather for the decommissioning of the existing Thistle A Platform that was installed and completed in 1976.

Thistle A Platform is located in the UK waters of the North Sea, around 510km northeast of Aberdeen, in a water depth of 162m.

The scope of works under the contract includes the engineering, preparation, removal and disposal of the jacket and topsides, with possible extension to further subsea facilities.

Saipem intends to deploy its large-scale semi-submersible heavy-lifting vessel, Saipem 7000, to carry out decommissioning works in the North Sea.

Saipem chief commercial officer Fabrizio Botta said: “These important awards demonstrate Saipem’s excellent competitive positioning in the Offshore Engineering & Construction market, a sector that is experiencing a full expansion momentum of which Saipem is ready to seize the opportunities.

“The contract awarded in the Black Sea is a confirmation of Saipem’s prominent positioning and of its long-standing relationships with clients.

“The North Sea contract, finally, is a further example of Saipem’s capabilities in a segment where the combination of innovative engineering, unique assets and safe operations is crucial.”

Last month, Saipem won three new offshore engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) contracts and two competitive FEED contracts worth about $650m.