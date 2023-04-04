The Italian oilfield services company received EPCI contracts from Azule Energy, EnQuest, and Aramco LTA programme, and competitive FEED contracts from Shell Trinidad & Tobago and PAPUA LNG Development

Saipem’s semisubmersible crane vessel Saipem 7000. (Credit: Saipem)

Saipem has won three new offshore engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) contracts and two competitive FEED (front-end engineering design) contracts worth about $650m.

The Italian oilfield services company has received the first EPCI contract from Azule Energy for the Agogo Full Field Development project, offshore Angola.

Agogo is a deepwater greenfield development, located about 180km offshore Angola, about 20km west of the N’Goma FPSO (West Hub), operating since November 2014.

As per the contract, Saipem will provide EPCI services for rigid Pipe-In-Pipe flowlines with related subsea structures and mobilise its offshore installation vessel FDS2.

UK-based petroleum exploration and production company EnQuest has awarded the second EPCI contract for decommissioning the existing infrastructures at Heather oil field in the UK North Sea.

Saipem would provide the engineering, preparation, removal, and disposal of the upper jacket of the Heather platform, using its semisubmersible crane vessel Saipem 7000.

Under the third EPCI contract, awarded under the Aramco LTA program in Saudi Arabia, Saipem will deliver the offshore EPCI of one platform topside and the associated subsea flexible, umbilical and cable system.

In addition to EPCI contracts, Saipem has also received two FEED Competition contracts from Shell Trinidad & Tobago and PAPUA LNG Development, together with its partners.

The scope of works under the contract by Shell Trinidad & Tobago includes developing the Manatee natural gas field.

The contract by PAPUA LNG focuses on the development of the upstream facilities to feed the natural gas PAPUA LNG project in Papua New Guinea.

Saipem stated: “These important contracts further consolidate the positioning of Saipem both geographically and in key segments for the offshore business, in particular in decommissioning where the company boasts an important track record.

“In addition, these awards leverage on Saipem’s combination of its unique assets and expertise in competitive FEEDs that allow for the presentation of effective offers and safe and innovative solutions.”