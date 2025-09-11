The deal encompasses the EPCI of eight rigid flowlines and a 24in diameter gas export pipeline. Credit: Dabarti CGI/Shutterstock.com.

Saipem has secured a $1.5bn (€1.28bn) contract from the Turkish Petroleum Offshore Technology Center (TP-OTC) for the third phase of the Sakarya gas field development project in Türkiye.

The Sakarya gas field, said to be Türkiye’s largest offshore natural gas discovery, is situated roughly 170km off the coast of Filyos, Zonguldak.

The third phase involves a new dedicated floating production unit (FPU) connected to 27 wells across the Sakarya and Amasra fields by a new trunkline.

The scope of work, under the contract, includes the engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of eight rigid flowlines and a 24in-diameter gas export pipeline (GEP) measuring approximately 183km in length.

This pipeline will connect the offshore field, at a maximum depth of 2,200m, to an onshore facility in Filyos on the Turkish Black Sea coast.

The contract is expected to last around three years, with the offshore operations scheduled for 2027 using Saipem’s Castorone pipelay vessel.

Saipem has a history of involvement in the Sakarya project, having completed the first phase in 2021 and being awarded the second phase in 2023.

The company’s work on the second phase is nearing completion and includes the EPCI of a 16in pipeline spanning 175km in the Turkish Black Sea.

This new contract reinforces Saipem’s established presence in Turkey and its role in a strategic project aimed at enhancing the nation’s energy autonomy.

