Gate Terminal awards contract to Sacyr for the fourth LNG storage tank in the Port of Rotterdam terminal.

Sacyr Engineering and Infrastructures has bagged a contract from Gate Terminal pertaining to a new liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage tank in the Port of Rotterdam terminal, the Netherlands.

The contract awarded to its engineering subsidiary, Sacyr Proyecta, involves delivery of the owner engineering services for the fourth LNG storage tank.

Gate Terminal is a joint venture (JV) of Dutch gas operators Vopak and Gasunie.

The contract is part of Gate Terminal’s expansion plan at the Port of Rotterdam.

The fourth storage tank will add 180,000 cubic metres of volume and an additional regasification capacity of four billion cubic metres (bcm) per year.

Sacyr Proyecta general manager Juan Antonio Marín Ródenas said: “This contract reflects the trust the Client has put into Sacyr Proyecta, especially after our past successful collaborations with Gate Terminal in other projects.

“We’re thrilled to contribute to the expansion of the Gate Terminal and its important role in the security of supply of energy in the Netherlands and its neighbouring countries.”

According to Sacyr Engineering and Infrastructures, some of the works that are part of the project will be handled from Spain, and the remaining on site, by Sacyr Proyecta expatriates and local partners.

Sacyr Proyecta project manager Sergio Puerto said: “One of the biggest challenges we’ll be facing in this project will be ensuring a safe execution of the site activities while supporting Gate in managing interfaces between multiple contractors and various stakeholders and meeting strict deadlines.”

Last month, Gate terminal selected VINCI Construction Grands Projets – Entrepose Contracting for tank and Sener for balance of plant for the same LNG storage tank.

Currently, the Gate Terminal houses three storage tanks, three jetties, three loading sites for road tankers and containers. It also has an area allocated for converting LNG into natural gas.

The tanks have a storage capacity of 180,000m3 each and a total throughput capacity of 12bcm per year. The terminal has been operating since 2011.