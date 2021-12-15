Vopak Moda Houston terminal is designed to handle very large gas carriers (VLGCs), in addition to smaller vessels and barges

The waterfront at the Vopak Moda Houston terminal. (Credit: Business Wire)

Vopak Moda Houston, a joint venture (JV) between Royal Vopak and Moda Midstream, has commissioned its fully operational marine terminal in the Port of Houston, US.

Claimed to be the first greenfield terminal development in the Port of Houston in more than a decade, Vopak Moda Houston is strategically situated in Houston’s refining and petrochemical corridor.

The terminal is also located close to various ammonia, hydrogen and nitrogen pipelines.

Vopak Moda Houston is also said to be the only waterborne ammonia terminal in the Port of Houston with deepwater capabilities.

The terminal has been designed to handle very large gas carriers (VLGCs), in addition to smaller vessels and barges. It is also having existing permits for additional berthing positions.

Through a pipeline, the terminal is also directly linked to the Port of Houston petrochemical complex, which is said to be the country’s largest and world’s second-largest petrochemical complex.

Moda Midstream CEO and founder Jonathan Ackerman said: “Vopak Moda Houston is a vital link in the new energy transition supply chain. We are in active discussions with customers to provide logistics solutions for low-carbon products, including storage and handling of green and blue ammonia, hydrogen and low-carbon bunkering.

“Thanks to the determination, hard work and collaboration amongst the teams since its formation, Vopak Moda Houston is well positioned to become the premier low-carbon ammonia and hydrogen terminaling hub on the U.S. Gulf Coast.”

Vopak Moda Houston is a fully automated terminal that integrates the advanced safety technology.

With a 30,000 total metric tonne capacity, the terminal has 2 x 15,000 metric tonne tanks for refrigerated ammonia storage.

The terminal features newly constructed deepwater dock with advanced marine unloading and loading arms of 30,000 total metric tonne capacity.

With 14,285 barrels of total bullet tank capacity, the terminal also consists of five pressurised bullet tanks.

Vopak Moda Houston, which also manages a unit train rail loop served by three main rail lines, has completed construction of its rail infrastructure to store and handle pressurised gas for a global energy firm.