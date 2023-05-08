Foundation installation for the first phase of the German offshore wind project is anticipated to be delivered in 2025, while commercial operations are expected to start in early 2027 and foundation delivery for Nordseecluster B is slated to start in 2027 with commercial operation planned in early 2029

Dajin Offshore to deliver foundation for 1.6GW Nordseecluster offshore wind project in Germany. (Credit: Dajin Offshore)

RWE and Northland Power have selected Dajin Offshore as their preferred foundation supplier for the 1.6GW Nordseecluster offshore wind project in Germany.

To be developed in the North Sea, about 50km north of Juist island, the Nordseecluster project consists of four offshore wind farm sites.

The Chinese company will deliver foundations for all 104 offshore wind turbines of the German wind project.

Dajin Offshore owner and chairman Xin Jin said: “For Dajin, this is an honour and responsibility to be approved as the supplier and work closely with two great companies, RWE and Northland Power, on the Nordseecluster projects.”

RWE and Northland Power formed a joint venture (JV) in early 2022 with stakes of 51% and 49%, respectively, to construct the Nordseecluster project.

The wind project will be developed in two phases, said RWE.

The first phase, Nordseecluster A, will have a total capacity of 660MW from two offshore wind farms and is in the permit application phase.

The second phase of the project, Nordseecluster B, will add 900MW capacity with the remaining two offshore wind farms.

According to RWE, all deliverables are subject to the final investment decision for the individual phases of the Nordseecluster offshore wind project.

Foundation installation for the first phase of the offshore wind project is anticipated to be delivered in 2025, while commercial operations are expected to start in early 2027.

The foundation delivery for Nordseecluster B is slated to start in 2027 and its commercial operation is planned to be achieved in early 2029.

Northland Power Nordseecluster managing director Benjamin Miethling said: “We are excited to have signed the Preferred Supplier Agreement with Dajin as part of our strategy to achieve substantial economies of scale and leverage synergies during the development, construction and subsequent operation of our four wind farm sites.

“We will finalise the main contract over the coming months. We are looking forward to continuing our trustful and productive collaboration with Dajin, the plan being to have the first foundations in the water by 2025.”

Both companies seek to bid and exercise their step-in rights in the German government’s offshore wind auctions to be held this year for the second phase of the project.

Once fully operational, the Nordseecluster project is expected to generate clean energy sufficient to power 1,600,000 German households annually.