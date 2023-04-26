RWE has selected Hellenic Cables and Jan De Nul JV for 200km of 66kV inter-array cables to connect the 72 different wind turbines and two 275kV HVAC export cables, each with an onshore and offshore length of 13km and 30km, respectively

All key components secured for 1GW Thor offshore wind farm in Denmark. (Credit: RWE)

German energy firm RWE has selected the preferred suppliers for all main components for the 1GW Thor offshore wind farm in the Danish North Sea.

The contracts for all the key components including wind turbines, jacket foundations and transmission systems are in place.

EEW Special Pipe Constructions (SPC) has been selected to manufacture 36 monopile foundations for the Danish offshore wind project.

An additional 36 monopile foundations along with secondary structures will be delivered by Dajin Offshore, said RWE.

The foundations, which weigh about 1,500 tonnes and are up to 100m in length, will be designed by engineering company Wood Thilsted.

Foundation installation is anticipated to take place in 2025 and Jan De Nul Group will provide the vessel for the works.

RWE has selected the joint venture (JV) between Hellenic Cables and Jan De Nul for the export cable and inter-array cable systems for the Thor offshore wind farm.

Under the contract, the JV will deliver 200km of 66kV inter-array cables to connect the 72 different wind turbines and two 275kV HVAC export cables, each with an onshore and offshore length of 13km and 30km, respectively.

All cables will be designed and manufactured by Hellenic Cables, while Jan De Nul will handle the shipping, laying, and burying works.

Offshore installation and commissioning of the cable system are anticipated in 2025.

Besides, the JV will build and install the onshore cables from the landfall to the onshore substation, which will be manufactured by Siemens Energy.

The civil engineering and construction works will be performed by Siemens Energy along with MT Højgaard Danmark and onshore substation construction activities are expected to begin in the next couple of weeks.

RWE has awarded the engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning of the offshore high-voltage substation and its jacket foundation to HSM Offshore Energy.

Jacket foundation and substation topside installation is anticipated to be carried out in 2025 after which commissioning and testing of the offshore substation is expected in 2026.

RWE offshore wind CEO Sven Utermöhlen said: “Based on an extensive procurement process we selected the preferred suppliers and booked the necessary production slots for all main components.

“This is an important step towards implementing this large-scale project – especially against the backdrop of the current market situation.”

In January this year, RWE selected Siemens Gamesa for 72 units of the latter’s SG 14-236 DD offshore wind turbines for the Thor offshore wind farm.

RWE said that the vessel for the installation of the turbines will be provided by Fred.Olsen Windcarrier. The installation works are anticipated to take place from the Port of Esbjerg in Denmark in 2026.

To be developed off the west coast of Denmark, about 22km from Thorsminde on the west coast of Jutland, the Thor offshore wind farm is scheduled to be fully operational by the end of 2027.

The offshore wind project is anticipated to generate enough clean energy to power over one million Danish households.