The Cranell wind farm in Refugio County, Texas can generate enough clean energy power 66,000 homes

RWE begins operations at 220MW wind farm in Texas. (Credit: RWE.)

German utility RWE has announced the start of commercial operations at its 220MW Cranell wind farm located in Refugio County, Texas, expanding its renewables portfolio in North America.

Powered by 100 of Vestas 2.2MW turbines, the Cranell wind farm can generate enough clean energy to power 66,000 American households.

With the addition of Cranell, RWE has a portfolio of 25 onshore wind farms in the US, with an installed capacity of more than 4.2GW.

During the construction period, the Cranell wind project created up to 300 jobs. construction phase. Besides the construction jobs, 13 permanent jobs have also been created to operate and maintain the project.

RWE North America chief operating officer Silvia Ortín said: “RWE is thrilled to be announcing our seventh Texas coastal wind project reach commercial operation. We are particularly proud this project was completed without a reportable safety incident and many of the permanent positions at the facility were hired from the local region.

“With almost one gigawatt under construction, we have firmly established our position as an industry leader in the U.S.”

RWE invested nearly $250m on the Cranell wind farm

RWE invested nearly $250m on the Cranell wind farm and it is also the second project to have come online this year.

In March, the company achieved operations at the 151MW Peyton Creek wind farm, located in Matagorda County, Texas.

Generating enough clean energy to power 45,000 US households, the Peyton Creek wind farm can is powered by 48 of Nordex’s 3.15MW turbines.

The company’s 440MW Big Raymond wind farm located in Willacy, Cameron and Hidalgo counties in the state, is currently under construction.

North America is one of the focus markets of RWE and its installed capacity in the US accounts for more than one third of the group´s renewables capacity.

RWE plans to make a net global investment of €5bn through 2022.