RWE begins operations of 7MW Nawrocko onshore wind farm in Poland. (Credit: RWE.)

German electric utilities company RWE announced that it has started operations on 7MW Nawrocko onshore wind farm in Poland.

Located near Stettin, Poland, the wind farm is equipped with three Nordex wind turbines, with construction commencing in 2019.

The power generated by the wind farm will be equivalent to power approximately 15,000 households in the region.

RWE Renewables CEO Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath said: “Poland is an attractive market for the expansion of our business and I am happy about the tangible progress our team is making.

“We are keen to support the growth of wind energy in Poland, one of our core markets in Europe. We will promote both onshore and offshore projects in the country.”

The project site is part of a cluster that includes the existing wind farms Wysoka I and II. With a combined output of approximately 62MW, the 25 windmills will be operated and maintained by the same RWE team.

RWE Renewables to operate a dozen onshore wind farms in Poland

RWE Renewables is expected to operate approximately a dozen onshore wind farms in Poland with a combined output of about 380MW.

As part of its ambitions to enter the Polish offshore market, the firm has also acquired a pipeline of about four offshore wind projects in the central Polish Baltic Sea in October last year.

Located around the Slupsk bank area, the acquired four projects are in different development stages.

Dotzenrath added: “The Polish market promises great untapped potential for offshore wind energy in Europe and now we have a promising pipeline with a total generation capacity of 1.8 gigawatts.

“We are fully committed to invest in offshore wind in Poland in light of its significant benefits for the Polish economy, labour market and society.”

Recently, RWE Renewables has closed equity financing for the 151MW Peyton Creek wind farm, located in Matagorda County in Texas.