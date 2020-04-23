The 151MW Peyton Creek wind farm in Texas is powered by 48 of Nordex’s 3.15MW wind turbines

RWE Renewables announced that it has closed equity financing for the 151MW Peyton Creek wind farm, located in Matagorda County in Texas.

The financing was provided by a subsidiary of Bank of America. The wind farm achieved commercial operation and closed tax equity in the first quarter of this year.

Powered by 48 of Nordex’s 3.15MW wind turbines, the wind farm generates enough clean energy to power more than 45,000 Texan homes. With the wind farm achieving operations, RWE’s total installed and operating wind capacity in the US is now more than 4GW.

The construction phase of Peyton Creek created 170 temporary jobs

During its construction phase, the wind farm created nearly 170 jobs at the site and at present, 10 personnel including skilled technicians have been employed to conduct on-site day-to-day operations.

The Peyton Creek wind farm is expected to generate more than $30m in property taxes for the Matagorda County, in the next 30 years.

RWE Renewables Onshore Wind and Solar PV Americas chief operating officer Silvia Ortin said: “With this tax equity deal for our Peyton Creek Wind Farm, we are proud to be furthering our investment in the United States, one of our main strategic markets where we are determined to continue our growth in renewables.”

As per RWE, North America is one of its focus markets, with a strong development pipeline in renewable business. The installed capacity in the US accounts for over one third of the company’s renewables capacity.

The company also plans to invest about €5bn in renewable energy by 2022.

Other wind farms that are currently under construction in the US include the 220MW Cranell wind farm in Refugio County and the 440MW Big Raymond project facility in Willacy, Cameron and Hidalgo counties.

The 150MW Boiling Springs wind project is its first project in Oklahoma.