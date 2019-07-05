The floating nuclear power unit, Akademik Lomonosov, has been delivered by the Baltic Shipyard to Russia’s Rosenergoatom

Image: The Russia’s floating nuclear power station Akademik Lomonosov. Photo: courtesy of Rosenergoatom, Joint-Stock Company.

Rosenergoatom Joint-Stock Company, a part of the electric power division of Russia’s Rosatom State Corporation, has announced the completion of construction of floating nuclear power unit, named Akademik Lomonosov.

Constructed at the FSUE Atomflot site in Murmansk by the Baltic Shipyard, the floating nuclear nuclear power station has now been transferred to Rosenergoatom.

Rosenergoatom said that the construction of the Akademik Lomonosov nuclear powership has been completed with an execution of an acceptance certificate following successful completion of all trials confirming the technical parameters.

Rosenergoatom Joint-Stock Company CEO Andrey Petrov said: “The transfer of a completed facility to a customer is a key milestone. The Acceptance certificate states that the vendor has fully delivered on its obligations to the customer and the outcome corresponds to what was stipulated in the agreement.

“We have accepted all the deliverables from the vendor and start preparing to the transportation of the floating power block to its permanent location, which is the city of Pevek in the Chukotka Autonomous Region.”

Rosenergoatom has recently secured 10-year Rostekhnadzor license for the operation of a nuclear facility at the floating power station. The license is valid until 2029.

Akademik floating power station will operate at areas of Extreme North and the Russian Far East

Designed for operation at the areas of the Extreme North and the Russian Far East, the FPU features two KLT-40S reactor units capable of producing 70MW generation capacity and 50 Gcal/hr of heat energy each during its normal operation.

The FPU will provide electric energy to remote industrial plants, port cities, as well as the offshore gas and oil platforms.

Baltic Shipyard floating power station project lead Alexey Vladimirov said: “Despite the completion of the powership’s construction, the Baltic Shipyard will support the client in terms of preparing the floating power blocks for the transportation from Murmansk to Pevek, which is scheduled to start in August 2019.

“Once the powership arrives at its permanent location, the Baltic Shipyard will provide installation supervision during the communication systems’ detachment from onshore and the connection of the electric and heat power transmission systems.

“Following the completion of the assembly activities, our warranty obligations would remain until mid-2021.”