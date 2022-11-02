The Appaloosa Solar 1 project has two long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) in place with PacifiCorp on behalf of Meta

People gather on the Appaloosa Solar 1 project site. (Credit: PRNewswire/Rplus Energies)

Renewable energy developer rPlus Energies has commenced construction of the 200 MWac / 240 MWdc Appaloosa Solar 1 project located in Iron County, UT. This project is the largest in Utah to reach this milestone.

Neighboring Appaloosa Solar 1 is the 80 MWac / 110 MWdc Three Peaks Solar project. Completed in 2016, Three Peaks Solar was the second utility-scale solar project developed in Utah by the same leadership team that now heads rPlus Energies, helping pioneer the way for the industry’s nearly one gigawatt of such projects since commissioned in Utah.

“We are proud to be back in Iron County with a third project, the largest to date,” said rPlus Energies President & CEO, Luigi Resta. “Iron County has been a fantastic, supportive community and we are happy to continue our approach to build in Utah, by Utah and for Utah with this project.”

Recently, Greenbacker Capital Management (“Greenbacker”), a leading renewable energy asset manager, invested in Appaloosa Solar 1. The transaction represents the latest collaboration between a Greenbacker affiliate and rPlus Energies who recently developed, built, and commissioned the 80 MWac Graphite Solar project in Carbon County, Utah—Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company’s largest operational clean energy project to date.

“Building durable partnerships is critical to building the future of energy, and we at Greenbacker are incredibly pleased to continue our partnership with rPlus,” said Ben Tillar, VP of Investments at Greenbacker. “We’re excited to contribute to utility-scale solar plants like Appaloosa, which will support green jobs and help Utah run on cost-effective renewable power.”

Sundt Construction, with significant experience in Utah including the rPlus-developed Graphite Solar Project in Carbon County completed in June 2022, is providing engineering, procurement, and construction for Appaloosa Solar 1. The rPlus team will remain involved with construction management and community relations. The project is expected to utilize many local vendors during construction, bringing revenue to the area, benefits to local businesses and approximately 250 construction related jobs.

The Appaloosa Solar 1 project has two long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) in place with PacifiCorp on behalf of Meta. The contract was developed under Rocky Mountain Power’s Schedule 34 green energy tariff, which allows large customers to purchase renewable energy generated on their behalf.

To celebrate the commencement of Appaloosa Solar 1, rPlus Energies, Sundt Construction and Greenbacker hosted a groundbreaking ceremony on the project site followed by festivities at an adjacent recreation area.

