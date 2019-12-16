Rosneft is estimating the resource base of these blocks at 177 million tonnes of oil and 448 bcm of gas

Image: Photo: courtesy of skeeze from Pixabay.

Rosneft Oil Company has won auctions for the Mezeninskoye, Severo-Dzhangodskoye, and Yangodskoye licence blocks located in the Dolgano-Nenets municipal district of Krasnoyarsk Territory. Rosneft succeeded in placing the best bid at the auctions due to the Company’s top capacity for synergies and the most efficient block development plan.

Rosneft is estimating the resource base of these blocks at 177 million tonnes of oil and 448 bcm of gas. The estimate is based on the results of geological exploration works conducted by the Company in the region, including those at contiguous licence blocks.

The overall area of the blocks won comes to 6,400 square kilometres.

Source: Company Press Release