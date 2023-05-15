Commissioning of the second unit of the Belarusian nuclear plant is expected in the autumn of this year, and once commissioned the nuclear facility is expected to have a total electricity generation of nearly 18 billion kilowatt-hours per year

Second unit of 2.4GW Belarusian nuclear plant is connected to power grid. (Credit: The State Atomic Energy Corporation ROSATOM)

Russian nuclear power company Rosatom has connected Unit 2 of Gen III+ with VVER-1200 of the 2.4GW Belarus nuclear power plant (NPP) to the power grid for the first time.

Through the grid connection, the second unit of the nuclear power plant has delivered the first kilowatt-hours of electricity to the unified energy system of the Republic of Belarus.

Located in Ostrovets, the Belarusian nuclear power plant has two VVER-1200 and is based on Russian Gen III+ design.

It is the country’s first nuclear power plant and is said to completely meet the international standards and safety requirements of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The first unit of the Belarusian nuclear plant was commissioned on 10 June 2021.

According to the company, the specialists will increase the reactor power by up to 50% in the coming days.

Besides, they will conduct a series of dynamic tests to confirm the compliance of the thermal performance of the key equipment in the reactor and turbine compartments of the power unit with the design values.

The tests at the nuclear power plant are expected to complete the first stage of the plant.

Upon receiving approval from the Department for Nuclear and Radiation Safety of the Ministry for Emergency Situations of the Republic of Belarus, specialists are anticipated to move forward to the final part of the nuclear plant commissioning which is its pilot operation.

The final stage involves a phased stepwise increase of the reactor power up to 100% of the nominal value as well as dynamic tests in various operating modes with the main equipment shutdown including the blackout test at the power unit.

Commissioning of the second unit of the Belarusian nuclear plant is expected in the autumn of this year.

Once commissioned, the plant is expected to have a total electricity generation of nearly 18 billion kilowatt-hours per year.