Russian nuclear power company Rosatom has commenced construction at Unit 3 of the El-Dabaa nuclear power plant (NPP) in El-Dabaa, northwest Cairo, Egypt.

The construction phase follows the Egyptian Nuclear and Radiological Regulatory Authority issuing a construction permit for Unit 3 of the El-Dabaa NPP on 29 March 2023.

El-Dabaa, the first nuclear power plant in Egypt, will feature four units with 1,200MW capacity each, and leverage generation III+ VVER-1200 pressurised water reactors.

It is the most advanced technology that has already been implemented for four operating units in Russia, including two reactors at the Novovoronezh and Leningrad nuclear power plants.

The VVER-1200 reactor-based power unit was connected to the grid at the Belarusian nuclear power plant outside of Russia, in November 2020.

Arab Republic of Egypt Nuclear Power Plants Authority Board Chairman Amged El-Wakeel said: “This past year has witnessed the achievement of many key Project milestones including the first concrete pouring for Units 1 and 2 and the delivery of the core catcher for Unit 1.

“The project is progressing in accordance with the agreed time schedules and we are here to witness the first concrete pouring for Unit 3 and the dedication of the teams who worked towards this common goal.

“We are adamant that, further outstanding achievements will take place with a view of successfully delivering Egypt’s first nuclear power plant.”

The construction at El-Dabaa Unit 3 follows the start of construction works at Units 1 and 2 last year, pursuant to contracts dated 11 December 2017.

As per the contractual obligations, the Russian company will build the El-Dabaa NPP, deliver nuclear fuel for its entire lifecycle, and provide personnel training.

It will support the operation and servicing of the nuclear power plant for the first 10 years of its operation and build a special storage facility and casks for storing spent nuclear fuel.

ASE JSC NPP project management senior vice-president Alexander Korchagin said: “For ASE JSC, the construction of units with a VVER-1200 design is a familiar and well-tested process which allowed us to adjust the process of equipment manufacture and form the core team of the construction personnel taking into consideration the specific features related to the El-Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant project.

“We are grateful to our Egyptian partners for the well-coordinated joint work. Together we will succeed in implementing this ambitious project.”