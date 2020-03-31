RMT is demanding urgent and immediate action as operators rush to slash jobs and contracts in response to the Coronavirus emergency

RMT demands urgent action as oil and gas workforce falls by 40% in COVID-19 crisis and global price war

OFFSHORE union RMT is demanding urgent and immediate action as operators rush to slash jobs and contracts in response to the Coronavirus emergency and the oil price war which has driven oil to below $25 per barrel.‎ There are reports today that the worforce had fallen by nearly 40%.

RMT general secretary Mick Cash said:

“Oil and gas companies are unilaterally sending staff home with no regard to their future income, work or health.

“Employers have failed to engage with offshore trade unions over standardising the industry’s response to Coronavirus, even when there have been cases diagnosed on North Sea platforms, yet the UK Government stands by and watches thousands of skilled energy workers being dumped without any comment whatsoever.

“The Offshore Co-ordinating Group of trade unions and the STUC are meeting the Scottish Energy Minister, Paul Wheelhouse later today. We hope those talks deliver something meaningful.

“Those talks also serve to demonstrate the gaping hole in the UK Government’s response to the COVID-19 crisis offshore.”

Source: Company Press Release