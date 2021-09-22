RES will provide operations and maintenance (O&M) service for the facility under an O&M agreement

RES Top Gun Energy Storage Project. Credit: RES (Renewable Energy Systems)

RES (Renewable Energy Systems) and San Diego Gas & Electric Company (SDG&E) today announced the recent commencement of commercial operation of a 30 MW/120 MWh lithium-ion battery storage system located in San Diego, California. RES will provide operations and maintenance (O&M) service for the facility under an O&M agreement.

The project is named Top Gun, in honor of the famed naval aviation training program by the same name, previously located at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar adjacent to the energy storage facility. The facility is comprised of over 15,000 lithium-ion batteries installed in custom enclosures. During construction, which began in early 2020, RES received its first UL9540 safety certification on battery storage containers.

“Energy storage projects like Top Gun are helping to accelerate the energy transition and we are delighted to deliver this project to San Diego Gas & Electric,” said Tom Duckett, RES President of Development. “We look forward to supporting the project for the next twenty years by providing operations and maintenance services.”

“SDG&E has been investing in a variety of energy storage technology for a decade because we recognize the important role it plays in helping to strengthen grid reliability and maximize the use of renewable energy,” said SDG&E’s Director of Advanced Clean Technology Fernando Valero. “As climate change fuels more extreme weather events, such as record heat waves, energy storage serves as a critical resource to prevent or limit power outages.”

