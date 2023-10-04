The inauguration celebrates the 13 turbines with a total installed capacity of 85.8 MW, the equivalent of powering 40,000 homes in Sweden or the entirety of Alingsås municipality

RES, the world’s largest independent renewable energy company, is proud to announce the official inauguration of Rödene Wind Farm in Alingsås, Sweden. RES, together with Mirova and Octopus Renewables, invited the local communities on 27 September to take part in the festivities. The inauguration celebrates the 13 turbines with a total installed capacity of 85.8 MW, the equivalent of powering 40,000 homes in Sweden or the entirety of Alingsås municipality.

The newly established Rödene Wind Farm, situated outside Alingsås in Västra Götaland, Sweden, is developed and operated by RES and owned by Mirova, the affiliate of Natixis Investment Managers 100% dedicated to sustainable finance, and Octopus Renewables – two major investors in renewable energy and driving forces accelerating the transition to net zero. The project consists of 13 Siemens Gamesa turbines with a total installed capacity of 85.8 MW, the equivalent of powering 40,000 homes in Sweden, resulting in a yearly saving of 230,000 tons of CO2 equivalent.

Rödene Wind Farm is unique in its location, it is situated close to the city, and the construction of the wind farm has enabled a rich outdoor experience for the local communities.

Matilda Afzelius, CEO of RES in the Nordics, commented: “The inauguration of Rödene Wind Farm marks an important milestone for the energy mix in Sweden. It is also a testament to the dedication and collaboration that we’ve had with the local communities as well as our long time partners Mirova and Octopus Renewables. Rödene Wind Farm is situated close to Alingsås city and has opened up and created accessibility for the local community. Today we see it being used for mountain biking, mushroom picking, hiking and many more outdoor activities as well as producing renewable energy into the system.”

The project has been successful and one defining key is the close collaboration with the municipalities and partners.

Olena Reznik, Investment Director at Mirova, added: “We are delighted to celebrate Rödene’s inauguration as it is a flagship project for Alingsås community and for RES. It is furthermore remarkable as it is one of the first projects to be built using the state of the art wind platform developed by Siemens. All parties have done a great job to make Rödene a success and to make another step towards decarbonization of the Alingsas area.”

The inauguration was attended by over 500 residents of all ages from Alingsås and Vårgårda municipalities, local politicians and partners. The ceremony featured many outdoor activities as well as speeches highlighting the significance of wind farms such as Rödene in the transition towards a sustainable energy future.

Ian Dunn, Asset Director for Wind at Octopus Energy Generation, commented: “Officially inaugurating this wind farm is an absolutely fantastic milestone. Onshore wind farms like these are generating much-needed clean green power for Sweden, and helping to drive the energy transformation which is a key priority for us.”

