The West Newton A-2 well could hold at least 189 billion cubic feet of gas, making it potentially the largest onshore gas field in the UK since 1973

Image: The West Newton A-2 appraisal well onshore UK was drilled to a total depth of 2061m. Photo: courtesy of Dani Simmonds/Freeimages.com.

Reabold Resources and its partners Union Jack Oil and Rathlin Energy have announced the discovery of what could potentially be the UK’s largest onshore gas field.

The partners have drilled the West Newton A-2 appraisal well, located within PEDL 183 in Humberside, onshore UK, to a total depth of 2061m.

The companies have encountered substantial hydrocarbon accumulation within a net 65m hydrocarbon saturated interval from within the Kirkham Abbey formation, including a significant liquids component.

Additionally, the well reported to have encountered hydrocarbon shows within the secondary target Cadeby formation with an oil saturated core.

Reabold said in a statement: “This is highly encouraging and the formation is planned to be intersected from the West Newton B location, where optimal reservoir development is expected.”

The partners have completed drilling operations and ran production casing at the well in preparation for testing of the interval.

Reabold to further test the well to determine flow rates

Anticipated to start in the third quarter of 2019, the planned testing would determine flow rates and inform the forward work programme, Reabold noted.

According to preliminary data, the West Newton A-2 well could hold at least 189 billion cubic feet of gas, or 31.3 million barrels of oil.

Reabold co-CEO Sachin Oza said: “We are delighted by today’s results confirming that West Newton could potentially be the UK’s largest onshore gas field.

“The results of the well have exceeded our expectations and have also shown a significant liquid hydrocarbon volume which has increased our excitement and the future value of the field materially.

“From its onshore location near Hull and with nearby infrastructure available, we anticipate that West Newton can provide material volumes of hydrocarbons for the UK’s energy needs at low cost and in the near term.”

Reabold Resources said the site could potentially be the largest hydrocarbon discovery in the UK since 1973.