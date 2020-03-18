Ramboll will provide consultancy to Dominion Energy on all development and engineering aspects of the project

View of a windmill farm. (Credit: Ramboll Group A/S.)

Denmark-based engineering, design and consulting firm, Ramboll has been selected by Dominion Energy as the owner’s engineer for the new 2.6GW Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) project in US.

Under the contract, Ramboll will provide consultancy to Dominion Energy on all development and engineering aspects of the project.

Located 43.4km off the coast of Virginia Beach, the project covers 112,800 acres of area, which was secured through a lease from the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM).

Ramboll said that it was selected by Dominion Energy through a competitive process which is based on the combination of cost, performance as well as a proven track record of successfully completed offshore wind projects across 21 countries.

Ramboll global offshore wind director Tim Fischer said: “We are proud that Dominion Energy has selected us as its trusted partner for such a strategically important role in its ambitious offshore wind project.

“The project allows us to not only bring to the table our experience in project development and owner’s engineering, but also in-depth expertise in detailed engineering and design across all relevant project packages, which makes us unique in the market and provides Dominion Energy with an effective one-stop-shop solution.”

The project will provide electricity to 650,000 US homes

Once operational at the end of 2026, the offshore wind project is expected to supply enough zero-carbon electricity to power 650,000 US homes.

According to Ramboll, the project will provide a significant contribution to Virginia’s target of 30% renewable electricity by 2030.

Earlier this year, Dominion Energy had also selected a Spanish wind turbine manufacturer, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy as the preferred supplier for the 2.6GW wind project.

Under the terms of the contract, Siemens Gamesa will supply the latest turbines within its Offshore Direct Drive platform.