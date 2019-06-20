Quick Mount PV is doubling its manufacturing of watertight solar roof mounting and racking systems.

Image: Quick Mount PV production doubles to 1.2GW. Photo: Courtesy of Ben Schonewille/FreeDigitalPhotos.net.

The company is adding a second shift for the first time at its Walnut Creek, California manufacturing facility–increasing the company’s annual production capacity to 1.2 gigawatts. The announcement comes on the heels of the announcement of the company’s facility expansion to the East Coast. Quick Mount PV manufactures a full range of solar mounting and racking systems for all roof types with the highest rated waterproofing at their California manufacturing facility.

“Rooftop solar is poised for a big year, and Quick Mount PV is ready to provide its industry-leading racking and mounting to fuel that growth,” said Yann Brandt, Quick Mount PV’s President. “Installers understand that quality racking and mounting is critical to the long-term success of rooftop solar–that recognition is what is powering our expansion. In addition, our training and support help bring down the costs for the consumer.”

Quick Mount’s industry leading training and support has provided the company with protection against recent aluminum tariffs and trade war issues. By combining roof ready racking and mounting, with training and support, Quick Mount provides solar installers the ability to install more kilowatts of PV solar faster–mitigating, in part, the increase in aluminum costs.

Quick Mount PV offers a comprehensive suite of seamlessly integrated systems providing everything needed to install PV modules on any roof type. With unsurpassed R&D, engineering, product testing and ISO 9001:2015 certified manufacturing in the United States, Quick Mount PV is committed to producing the industry’s most advanced solar mounting and racking systems. The superiority of the company’s mounting products is demonstrated by the fact that more than ten million Quick Mount PV roof attachments have been installed with zero leaks.

Source: Company Press Release