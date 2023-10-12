To be developed at Lake Borumba, near Imbil, the Australian pumped hydro energy storage project is estimated to entail a total investment of A$14.2bn ($9.1bn) and deliver the long duration energy storage required to achieve the Queensland government’s renewable energy targets of 70% by 2032 and 80% by 2035

The Borumba pumped hydro storage project gets the status of coordinated project. (Credit: Tapani Hellman from Pixabay)

The government of Queensland has declared Queensland Hydro’s 2GW Borumba pumped hydro project in the Australian state as a coordinated project.

The declaration given by Queensland’s Coordinator-General will enable the Borumba pumped hydro energy storage project to go through a comprehensive assessment of social, economic, and environmental matters.

To be developed at Lake Borumba, near Imbil, the Australian pumped hydro project is estimated to entail a total investment of A$14.2bn ($9.1bn).

The Borumba project will see the construction of a new upper reservoir and a new dam wall to replace the existing Borumba Dam wall. It is expected to increase Lake Borumba’s storage capacity from 46 to 224 gigalitres.

According to the Queensland government, geotechnical exploratory drilling has begun on the pumped hydro project in the Southern Queensland Renewable Energy Zone. This will help inform the environmental impact statement (EIS) process, said the government.

Queensland Deputy Premier Steven Miles: “This marks another step forward for the Borumba Pumped Hydro Energy Storage project, and further progress towards our state’s future as a clean energy superpower.

“Over the past year, we have led the nation in the construction of new clean energy projects, driving new investment and generating good jobs for Queenslanders.”

The Borumba pumped hydro project will expedite the decarbonisation of Queensland’s energy system.

It will deliver the long duration energy storage required to achieve the Queensland government’s renewable energy targets of 70% by 2032 and 80% by the year 2035.

Besides, the Borumba pumped hydro project, at its peak construction, will generate an estimated 2,300 jobs as well as economic opportunities for businesses in Queensland.

Queensland Hydro CEO Kieran Cusack said: “Our Borumba Project is a cornerstone of the Queensland Energy and Jobs Plan and presents a world of opportunity for our local communities and businesses – jobs, new industries, regional development, local investment.”