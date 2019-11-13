Quality Power Solutions said the acquisition will give additional support hub to expand its UPS and backup power services directly in the Minneapolis, St. Paul and surrounding markets.

Image: The acquisition gives Quality Power Solutions an additional support hub. Photo: courtesy of rawpixel from Pixabay.

Quality Power Solutions, experts in UPS and critical power infrastructure, announced today their agreement to acquire St. Paul-based Access Power Inc. With the acquisition, Quality Power Solutions will maintain and continue the relationship with all of Access Power Inc’s client base in Minnesota and beyond.

The acquisition gives Quality Power Solutions an additional support hub, to further grow their UPS and backup power services directly in the Minneapolis, St. Paul and surrounding markets. The expansion into Minnesota and the Dakotas with local technicians on staff, will allow Quality Power Solutions to better serve the Midwest and provide premium UPS service more efficiently to customers.

“We are extremely excited to announce our acquisition of Access Power Inc,” said Mike Bergum, Director of Sales for Quality Power Solutions. “We look forward to growing our premium UPS service in Minnesota and surrounding areas and will continue the uninterrupted power service mission that Access Power was founded on.”

Since 1992, Access Power has provided UPS maintenance and equipment to companies in St. Paul and Minneapolis. All existing Access Power Inc customers will be serviced by Quality Power Solutions in the upcoming weeks and months, as a seamless transition is expected. Quality Power Solutions serves multiple industries and provides critical power support and emergency response for UPS systems, generators, DC plants, and emergency lighting inverters. They also provide turnkey design and engineered solutions for critical infrastructure and data centers.

Source: Company Press Release