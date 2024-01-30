Caverion aims to develop service and maintenance activities together with PVO-Vesivoima

PVO-Vesivoima and Caverion continue their partnership at hydropower plants in Finland. (Credit: Russ McElroy from Pixabay)

Finnish energy company PVO-Vesivoima Oy and Caverion continue their partnership. Caverion will continue to be responsible for the operation and maintenance of PVO-Vesivoima’s hydropower plants on the Iijoki and Kemijoki rivers and Melo hydropower plant on the Kokemäenjoki river.

Caverion aims to develop service and maintenance activities together with PVO-Vesivoima. The goal of continuous development is to ensure sufficient hydropower expertise for the future as well as costefficiency, risk management and reliability of the plants.

“We expect our operation and maintenance partners to commit to common goals. We have received a high-quality service from Caverion, which perfectly contributes to the reliability of the power plants,” says Jani Pulli, Managing Director, PVO-Vesivoima.

“Over the years, we have grown in this partnership, and our development work is part of our day-to-day operations. Open and purposeful cooperation allows for continuous improvement and the development of the latest maintenance solutions,” tells Elina Engman, Head of Caverion Industry.

Caverion’s partnership with PVO-Vesivoima Oy started in 2013.

Source: Company Press Release