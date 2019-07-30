Prysmian will supply 172km of its 66kV XLPE-insulated cables for the Hollandse Kust Zuid 3 and 4 wind farms

Image: Prysmian to supply cables for Dutch offshore wind farm. Photo: Courtesy of Prysmian Group.

Italian cable manufacturer Prysmian Group has been selected to supply 66 kV inter-array cable systems for the Hollandse Kust Zuid 3 and 4 wind farms in the Netherlands.

The wind farms could be located within 20km from the Dutch coastal line. Earlier this month, Vattenfall had won the tender for the construction of the two wind farms. The two wind farms are the first non-subsidised Dutch wind farms.

The notice to proceed for Prysmian is expected to be given by early next year.

When completed in 2023, the Hollandse Kust Zuid 3 and 4 offshore wind farms will generate enough clean electricity, which could be supplied to more than one million households. The project is part of a wider energy plan supported by the Dutch government, whose aim to have at least 16% of its energy generated from renewable resources by 2023.

Prysmian will deliver cables by 2022

For this contract, Prysmian will design, test and supply 172km of 66 kV XLPE-insulated inter-array cables, along with the related accessories. The company will produce the cables at its Nordenham, Germany, which will be delivered by 2022.

For Prysmian, the contract is an important addition to its growing portfolio of 66kV inter-array cable systems, alongside projects including Borssele III & IV, Hornsea 2 and Provence Grand Large.

Coupled with the Hollandse Kust Zuid 1 &2 wind farms, the four wind farms will have a capacity of 1.4GW.

In accordance with the climate agreement, the Netherlands needs to generate up to 70% of its electricity or 84 terrawatt hours from renewable resources by 2030. More than half of the targeted capacity is expected to come from offshore wind and the remaining 35TWh could come from onshore solar plants.

Recently, Prysmian has a won a contract for the Viking Link project from National Grid and Energinet. The project valued close to €700m (£627m) includes the design, manufacture and installation of interconnector with 1,250km cables for the submarine route and all of the 135km of land cables on the UK side.