The solar projects are scheduled to begin in the second and third quarters of 2024 and in early 2025

Primoris Services receives projects valued at approximately $1.1bn. (Credit: Michael Pointner from Pixabay)

Primoris Services Corporation (NYSE: PRIM) (“Primoris” or the “Company”) announced several awards with a combined value of approximately $1.1 billion secured by the Company’s Energy Segment. The awards included more than $700 million for engineering, procurement and construction of utility-scale solar projects secured in the fourth quarter of 2023 and a natural gas repowering project with battery energy storage valued at more than $350 million awarded in the first quarter of 2024.

“Our strong client relationships and execution expertise continue to drive growth in our backlog of projects in the Energy segment,” said Tom McCormick, President and Chief Executive Officer of Primoris. “These awards span across three states and will help to meet the energy needs of thousands of homes in the communities we serve. I am pleased with the hard work and dedication of our teams to close out 2023 with a deep backlog of projects and for starting 2024 on the right track.”

The solar projects are scheduled to begin in the second and third quarters of 2024 and in early 2025 while the repowering project is expected to begin construction in the second half of 2024.

Source: Company Press Release