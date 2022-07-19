The 2,600km long Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline between Russia and China via Mongolia is planned to have a transportation capacity of 50 billion cubic meters per year

Mongolian Prime Minister Oyun-Erdene Luvsannamsrai. (Credit: Tsetsegbadamp/Wikipedia.org)

Construction on the Power of Siberia 2 pipeline between Russia and China via Mongolia is expected to start in 2024, said Mongolian Prime Minister (PM) Oyun-Erdene Luvsannamsrai during an interview with the Financial Times.

Luvsannamsrai said that the feasibility study of the natural gas pipeline has been finished. The Prime Minister expects the construction of the Mongolian part to go ahead in spite of Russia’s military conflict with Ukraine.

However, the Prime Minister added that deliberations are still going on if the final route of the pipeline.

Luvsannamsrai also said that Russia did not put pressure on Mongolia to speed up the construction of the Power of Siberia 2 pipeline despite Gazprom’s planned gas pivot to Asia.

The 2,600km long Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline is planned to have a transportation capacity of 50 billion cubic meters per year.

In 2019, Russia signed a memorandum of understanding with Mongolia for studying the feasibility of laying the onshore gas pipeline through Mongolia.

Expected to begin operations in 2030, the Power of Siberia 2 pipeline will be owned by Gazprom (50%) and China’s CNPC (50%).

Russian President Vladimir Putin had given his nod to Gazprom in March 2020 to begin the implementation of the gas pipeline project. The pipeline will connect gas transportation systems in the eastern and western regions of Russia.

In December 2019, Gazprom launched piped supplies of Russian gas produced from the Irkutsk and Yakutia gas production centres to China through the 3,000km long Power of Siberia pipeline.