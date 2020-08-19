The power generated by the project will be sufficient to supply electricity to more than 60,000 households annually

The wind farm will be Avangrid Renewables’ 13th project in the Pacific Northwest.(Credit: Pexels from Pixabay.)

Puget Sound Energy (PSE) and Avangrid Renewables, a subsidiary of Avangrid, have entered into a power purchase agreement (PPA) for electricity supplied by the 200MW Golden Hills wind project in Oregon.

To be built near the town of Wasco, Sherman County, Oregon, the wind farm will be Avangrid Renewables’ 13th project in the Pacific Northwest.

The wind turbines of the project will be installed on almost 28,000 acres of grazing and dry-land wheat farmland.

Once operational in late 2021, the power generated by the project will be sufficient to supply electricity to more than 60,000 households annually.

Avangrid Renewables president and CEO Alejandro de Hoz said: “The Golden Hills Wind Farm builds upon our strong track record of successful renewable energy projects in the Pacific Northwest.

“We are proud to continue to lead the region’s clean energy transition and provide long-term economic opportunities in rural communities.”

The Golden Hills PPA to support PSE’s aims to cut CO2 emissions

The PPA will support Washington state energy utility PSE in meeting its target to cut CO2 emissions as well as expand its production capacity to serve its customers, especially during winter periods of high electricity demand.

Through the PPA, PSE has increased its owned and contracted wind capacity to over 1,150MW.

PSE senior vice president and chief strategy officer David Mills said: “We are pleased to partner with Avangrid Renewables to continue to build on our history of championing renewable energy in the Pacific Northwest.

“This new wind project will enable us to continue to provide clean, reliable electric service to all of our customers.”

Furthermore, the project is estimated to create 250 jobs during the construction phase and approximately 12 full time jobs.

In February this year, PGE and Avangrid Renewables, have signed an agreement to purchase power generated from a new 162MW solar power plant in Oregon.