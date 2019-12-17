PetroTal has used autonomous inflow control device (AICD) valves in completion of 5H well to maximise oil production

Image: PetroTal completes 5H horizontal well at Bretaña Oil Field. Photo: Courtesy of John R Perry from Pixabay.

US-based oil and gas company PetroTal has completed its second horizontal well, 5H well in the Bretaña oil field, located in block 95 in north-east Peru.

PetroTal said that with the 863m horizontal section inside the main productive oil reservoir, 5H well is the longest horizontal well drilled to date in Peru. The well has reached the target Vivian formation at the estimated vertical depth of 2,696m.

PetroTal president and chief executive officer Manolo Zuniga said: “PetroTal is pleased with the success of the 5H well and proud to play a historical role by drilling Peru’s longest horizontal well to date. I wish to thank the technical and drilling team for their efforts to ensure safe operations and their dedication directed to the 5H well.

5H well produced 8,250 BOPD oil in initial production

Similar to its 4H well, the company has used autonomous inflow control device (AICD) valves in completion of 5H well to maximise oil production. During the first three days of production, 5H well has yielded an initial production of 8,250 barrels of oil per day (BOPD).

PetroTal intends to commission phase one of the Bretaña central production facilities (CPF‐1) prior to the year-end 2019, targeting an increase in full field production capacity to reach approximately 15,000BOPD. The additional capacity enables the company to focus on bringing other wells online.

The company is planning for incremental implementation of phase two central production facilities (CPF‐2) in September 2020, aiming to produce approximately 20,000 BOPD.

Following the annual maintenance of drill rig for approximately six weeks, the company will drill a second water disposal well, and additional oil wells.

Zuniga added: “The strong well performance emphasizes the significant upside of the Bretaña oil field and the considerable growth potential the asset possesses. Our interpretation of the reservoir has been confirmed with this well and the increased production will enhance field economics.

“The ongoing facility enhancements will enable us to effectively manage the increasing oil field production.”