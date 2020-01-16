Petrofac will design, supply and install the HVAC onshore and offshore substations for the Seagreen wind farm project

The Seagreen wind project will be equipped to power up to one million homes annually. (Credit: Petrofac Limited)

Oilfield services firm Petrofac has been selected by Scottish firm SSE Renewables as a preferred supplier of substations for the 1,075MW Seagreen offshore wind project in UK.

Planned to be built in two phases in the Firth of Forth Development Zone of North Sea, Scotland, the wind farm is being developed by Seagreen Wind Energy (SWE), a wholly-owned subsidiary of SSE.

The preferred supplier agreement with SSE allows Petrofac to design, supply and install the HVAC onshore and offshore substations for the Seagreen wind farm project, which will be the largest of its kind in Scotland once completed.

Subject to final investment decision expected in the coming months, Petrofac’s scope of work includes the engineering, procurement, fabrication, transportation, offshore installation and commissioning of the offshore substation platform, including the jacket, topside, and piles.

Additionally, the company’s onshore substation engineering, procurement and production (EPC) contract would include civil works and major equipment.

Petrofac Group Engineering & Construction managing director Elie Lahoud said: “We have been involved in a number of similar projects in the North Sea and are delighted to have been appointed to be part of the Seagreen project, which will be Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm.

“This will enable us to continue to grow our capability and experience in offshore wind and supports our diversification into renewable energy. Along with the wider team involved, I look forward to the safe and quality delivery of both the onshore and offshore substations.”

SSE Renewable’s Seagreen wind project can power up to one million homes annually

The Seagreen wind project will have the capacity to provide low carbon power for up to one million homes annually while avoiding around 1.6 million tonnes of CO2 emissions per year.

SSE Renewables Seagreen project director John Hill said: “We are working towards final investment decision, expected in the coming months, for the project and are looking forward to working with Petrofac to transport the clean, renewable energy generated by Seagreen onshore and onto the National Grid.”

In November 2019, French cable supplier Nexans was selected as a preferred supplier of export cables, for phase 1 of the Seagreen offshore wind project.