Image: Maersk Drilling has signed agreement with Halliburton and Petrofac to collaborate on global wells programme. Photo: courtesy of Maersk Drilling.

Danish offshore drilling contractor, Maersk Drilling has signed agreements with oil field services providers Halliburton and Petrofac to collaborate on Seapulse exploration drilling programme in the UK North Sea.

The agreement will allow the firms to collaborate on the oil and gas exploration programme, which will be delivered under the Maersk’s master alliance agreement with exploration firm Seapulse.

Maersk Drilling to provide fully integrated drilling services for exploration programme

Maersk Drilling will provide fully integrated drilling services including rigs and all other associated services for the global oil and gas exploration programme.

Additionally, Petrofac will deliver well management services. The scope includes project and supply chain management support for shallow water and deepwater wells.

Moreover, Halliburton will be responsible for providing integrated well services throughout the programme duration.

Maersk Drilling COO Morten Kelstrup said: “Halliburton and Petrofac bring strong operational expertise and decades of experience in delivering and integrating oilfield services, which will further contribute to the ability to mitigate the operator cost risk associated with exploration drilling whilst we foster new ways of collaborating across the supply chain.”

The Seapulse portfolio covers deepwater and shallow water wells across several regions with drilling planned to commence on two wells in the UK North Sea in the second half of next year.

Maersk Drilling noted that a customised process have been developed covering all phases right from development to the delivery of a well, in a bid to maximise efficiency as well as remove waste through a new approach to collaboration in the oil and gas industry.

Petrofac West Engineering and Production Services West business managing director Nick Shorten said: “The aims of the Maersk Drilling and Seapulse alliance closely align with our own operating principles – we very much look forward to working with all parties to deliver effective and technically robust campaigns.”

