Petrofac awarded US$40 million project by Sharjah National Oil Corporation. (Credit: Petrofac Limited)

Petrofac’s Engineering & Production Services division (EPS) has been awarded an engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) contract by Sharjah National Oil Corporation (SNOC), worth around US$40 million, for a project in the United Arab Emirates.

The award demonstrates delivery against EPS’s strategy to secure smaller greenfield and brownfield EPC projects, utilising its footprint and infrastructure in existing core markets.

Mani Rajapathy, Managing Director, EPS East, commented:

“We are delighted to be awarded this contract by Sharjah National Oil Corporation, a longstanding Petrofac client that we have worked with successfully for many years. The award is important strategically as EPS looks to develop its track record in smaller greenfield and brownfield EPC projects. It also leverages Petrofac’s best-in-class expertise and experience in upstream gas and represents another win in one of our core markets of Sharjah and the UAE. We look forward to delivering a safe and successful project for SNOC.”

Petrofac has been present in the UAE since 1991. The Group employs around 3,000 people in country, many of whom are based at Petrofac’s major operational centre in Sharjah.

