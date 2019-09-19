The P-68 FPSO is slated to begin production from the two offshore Brazilian fields in the Santos Basin in Q4 2019

Image: The P-68 FPSO sailing towards the Berbigão and Sururu fields. Photo: courtesy of Petrobras.

Petrobras said that the P-68 floating, production, storage and offloading unit of oil and gas (P-68 FPSO) platform is heading towards its destination in the Santos Basin pre-salt cluster at the Berbigão and Sururu fields, offshore Brazil.

The new FPSO Jurong Aracruz Shipyard has left the Jurong Aracruz Shipyard in Aracruz, Espírito Santo, Brazil following completion of its module integration and commissioning. Earlier, the hull of the P-68 FPSO was constructed at the Rio Grande Shipyard in Rio Grande do Sul.

Petrobras said that production of the two fields in the BM-S-11A concession using the P-68 FPSO is likely to commence in the fourth quarter of this year. The FPSO has an oil processing capacity of 150,000 barrels/day, gas processing capacity of six million m³/day, and an injection water treatment capacity of 180,000 barrels/day.

P-68 FPSO will be the fourth platform to begin production in 2019 for Petrobras

Equipped with a storage capacity of 1.6 million barrels of oil, P-68 will become the fourth platform for Petrobras to begin production in 2019 after the P-67, P-76 and P-77 platforms.

Petrobras is the operator of the BM-S-11A concession with a stake of 42.5%. The Brazilian oil company is partnered by Shell Brasil Petróleo (25%), Total (22.5%) and Petrogal Brasil (10%).

In June 2019, Petrobras said that it completed 10 years of production in the Santos Basin pre-salt cluster. In the 11 months leading to June 2019, the company brought on stream six platforms in the Santos Basin pre-salt cluster, with each of them having a production capacity of up to 150,000 barrels of oil per day.

The company has 16 platforms in production at the Santos Basin pre-salt cluster along with more than 150 wells in operation, which are said to contribute 90% of all of the Brazilian pre-salt production.

Petrobras expects to commission seven more producing platforms in the Santos Basin pre-salt cluster in the next five years. Next in line is the P-70 FPSO, which is scheduled to begin production from the Atapu field in 2020.

Recently, the Brazilian national oil company signed two separate deals to sell some of its shallow water assets in the Santos and Campos basins to Trident Energy and Karoon Energy for a total of $1.5bn (£1.2bn).