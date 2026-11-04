The transactions increase Perseverance Metals’ total land holdings at the Voyageur Project to around 187,083 acres. Credit: Terelyuk/Shutterstock.com.

Perseverance Metals has expanded its land position at the Voyageur nickel-copper-platinum group elements (Ni-Cu-PGE) project in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, US, by adding approximately 13,000 acres through new agreements.

The company has signed two lease deals with Keweenaw Land Association for a total of 12,673.5 acres (51.3 km²) of prospective mineral titles, which it refers to as the “Keweenaw Leases.”

In addition to these leases, Perseverance Metals signed an option agreement with two unrelated parties to potentially acquire a further 320 acres of mineral rights in the Voyageur Project area.

These transactions increase Perseverance Metals’ total land holdings at the Voyageur Project to around 187,083 acres (757km²).

This represents an 11% increase from the 168,003 acres it initially secured with an option agreement in July 2023.

Perseverance Metals described the newly acquired leases as significantly expanding and filling in their main exploration areas within the region.

Ongoing activities on the project include drilling and borehole electromagnetic (EM) surveys on the Osprey intrusion.

The company indicated it expects to provide further information on exploration progress shortly.

Perseverance Metals CEO Michael Tucker said: “We aim to be aggressive in our exploration of Voyageur in the coming months, and this further land consolidation increases our strategic foothold in the area of key exploration targets.

“Osprey was an excellent confirmation of our exploration strategy, and securing this additional land brings us closer to finding additional mineralised intrusions in this fertile area.”

Perseverance Metals is focused on the exploration of critical minerals, with its project portfolio located in core North American nickel, copper, cobalt, PGE, and hard rock lithium districts. These include sites in Michigan’s Mid-Continent Rift and the James Bay area of Québec.