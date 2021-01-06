iSun provides solar power, electric mobility and smart city solutions for government, commercial, retail, academic and data-centre projects

Solar EPC company Peck Company Holdings (Peck) has reached an agreement to acquire iSun Energy, in an all-stock transaction.

iSun is engaged in providing solar power, electric mobility and smart city solutions for government, commercial, retail, academic and data-centre projects.

Once the transaction is finalised, Peck Solar would continue providing rooftop and ground mount solar installations in commercial, industrial and utility-scale solar markets, with plans to expand Peck Data and Peck Electric business units into new markets.

The entire group is expected to offer iSun Brand offerings including iSun Energy & Mobility Hub and the iSun Oasis Smart Solar Bench to the current and new prospect base.

Established in 1972, Peck has been serving commercial, industrial and small-utility scale solar projects as an electrical and data contractor.

The company said that the acquisition is in line with its commitment of serving customers as a full-service energy solutions provider.

Peck chief executive officer and chairman of the board Jeffrey Peck said: “The acquisition of iSun Energy with its strong brand and innovative products is transformational for Peck.

“Consistent with our full-service approach to customers, we are having more conversations about Energy as a Service as we reach new customers in the fast-growing clean energy, smart-city and mobility industry.

“More customers want to experience the benefits of the clean energy, and we want to provide them that service by owning and managing the assets. We expect the new relationships we build will be a catalyst for the company’s rapid growth.”

iSun Oasis Smart Solar Bench supports development of smart cities and campuses

The iSun solar EV carport charging systems involve solar panels to charge electric vehicles and offer deep insights into the key metrics data including produced and consumed energy.

iSun Oasis Smart Solar Bench is said to support the development of smart cities and campuses and is capable of charging any mobile device through integrated solar panels.

The company’s associated data platform facilitates the monitoring and analysis of important metrics through built in Internet of Things (IoT) sensors.

Furthermore, iSun’s augmented reality 3D software platform helps the clients in visualising projects before their construction, making it easy to adopt sustainable solutions.

iSun Energy founder and chief executive officer Sass Peress said: “We create innovative products to serve important unmet needs in the industry, and joining with Peck assures that we will be able to deliver on the promises to a much wider audience, in manners more efficient and effective than ever before.

“Designing and integrating with today’s complex energy systems requires an ecosystem approach to assure grid resilience. Technologies such as Vehicle to Grid, Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity, stationary storage, and more are becoming central to satisfying smart grid and off-grid opportunities of the future.

“Our ‘Triple ROI’ approach (investment, intention, impact) is important to satisfy various stakeholders, and our ability to custom-tailor assets for sites means that we can now truly create unique experiences for clients, while delivering higher margins to our combined bottom line.”