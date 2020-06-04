JuicePass users are now enabled to access a network of over 30,000 charging points across Europe, under the Hubject platform, from around 10,500 already available

Enel X gives fresh boost to sustainable mobility by tripling its public EV charging network through collaboration with Allego, Bosch and Innogy. (Credit: Paul Brennan from Pixabay)

Enel X expanded its electric vehicle (EV) charging network to more than 30,000 public charging points, roughly a threefold increase from about 10,500 already available, by kicking off eRoaming connectivity with Dutch EV network operator Allego as well as Robert Bosch GmbH and German company Innogy. Under the framework of the Hubject e-mobility platform, this collaboration now allows Enel X JuicePass app users to fill up their EVs, without signing new contracts, in the charging points operated by Allego, Bosch and Innogy, on a network of more than 19,500 points in Belgium, Germany, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands.

Francesco Venturini, Enel X CEO, said: “Enel X is offering EV drivers a smooth charging experience throughout Europe without having to worry about where to fill up their electric vehicles abroad or sign up for contracts with other providers. We have finalized this project in all safety and looking ahead, we will continue to launch similar eRoaming initiatives to foster economic recovery through our sustainable business model. Towards this aim, we will also be leveraging on the vast opportunities offered by the Hubject network, with a view to create a true pan-European electric highway that will drive Europeans through this challenging period towards a truly open society.”

JuicePass customers will now be able to use the app in Germany and Benelux to view information on the location of the charging points, the available power, the type of connector, real-time availability and roaming prices.

Allego’s EU network has over 15,000 public charging points available via Hubject, over 1,000 of which are Fast (50 to 175 kW) and 200 are Ultra-Fast (175 to 350 kW), all installed in Belgium, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and the UK. Similarly, the Innogy network has around 5,000 public charging points, 4,000 of them available via the Hubject network, of which 300 are Fast (50 to 175 kW). Bosch operates a network of around 550 charging points, also available via Hubject. The networks operated by both Bosch and Innogy are installed throughout Germany.

Enel X has made available a public charging infrastructure composed of around 10,500 points including those in its own networks in Italy, Spain and Romania as well as those in third party networks. The company has indeed closed several interoperability agreements to broaden the public charging network available to its customers throughout Europe, expanding its reach as e-mobility Service Provider into Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Romania, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. Overall, Enel X is expected to increase its network of public and private charging points made available worldwide to approximately 736,000 by 2022 from around 100,000 today, with the aim to support the uptake of EVs and the decarbonization of the transport sector.

Interoperability, or eRoaming, is a structural component of the Enel X mission to create charging solutions for all types of use (home, office, transit) that are accessible through a single point of access, namely Enel X’s JuicePass app. This app is the single interface for Enel X customers to charge at home and the office as well as to access Enel X’s and its partners’ public charging point network and, eventually, the overall Hubject network of 200,000 charging points.

Source: Company Press Release