US-based renewable energy company Pattern Energy has begun construction on its SunZia Transmission project in the US, following the issuance of notice to proceed by the US Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Land Management.

To be located between central New Mexico and south-central Arizona, the project is an 885.14km, ±525kV high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission line with the capacity to transport 3GW of clean and renewable energy.

The HVDC transmission line will provide electricity from Pattern Energy’s 3.5GW SunZia Wind project in Torrance, Lincoln, and San Miguel Counties, New Mexico. It is being built in tandem with the SunZia Transmission project.

Once completed, the clean energy projects will supply clean energy to three million Americans.

Pattern Energy CEO Hunter Armistead said: “We’re proud that SunZia is implementing industry-leading measures for environmental mitigation, including emerging technology and long-term conservation research.

”More than 2,000 workers will now roll up their sleeves and get to work on America’s largest clean energy infrastructure project, harnessing New Mexico’s powerful winds to deliver clean power to three million Americans.”

Put together, the SunZia Wind project and the SunZia Transmission project are the largest clean energy infrastructure projects in the history of the US, said Pattern Energy.

Besides, the company said that the projects are estimated to generate $20.5bn in total economic benefit, including over $8bn of direct capital investment citing the results of an independent study conducted by Energy, Economic & Environment Consultants.

The SunZia Transmission and SunZia Wind projects are expected to deliver $1.3bn in fiscal benefits to governments, communities and schools.

Furthermore, the US projects are anticipated to create more than 100 permanent jobs and over 2,500 construction jobs.

The Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said: “The SunZia Transmission Project will accelerate our nation’s transition to a clean energy economy by unlocking renewable resources, creating jobs, lowering costs, and boosting local economies.

“Through historic investments from President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, the Interior Department is helping build modern, resilient climate infrastructure that protects our communities from the worsening impacts of climate change.”

In November last year, Pattern Energy secured key approvals for the SunZia Transmission project.