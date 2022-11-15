In addition, the renewable energy company received two separate approvals from the New Mexico Public Regulatory Commission for its 3,500MW SunZia wind project, located in Torrance, Lincoln, and San Miguel Counties, New Mexico

SunZia transmission, wind projects granted approvals. (Credit: RENE RAUSCHENBERGER from Pixabay)

US-based renewable energy company Pattern Energy has secured key approvals for its SunZia Transmission project, which was acquired from SouthWestern Power, earlier this year.

The Arizona Corporation Commission (ACC) has approved the company’s Certificate of Environmental Compatibility application, which concludes the permitting process in the state.

In addition, the renewable energy company received two separate approvals from the New Mexico Public Regulatory Commission for its 3,500MW SunZia wind project.

Located in Torrance, Lincoln, and San Miguel Counties, New Mexico, the SunZia Wind project represents the largest wind project in the Western Hemisphere.

The projects continue to work with federal agencies and local jurisdictions to finalise the remaining approvals, with construction scheduled to begin in 2023, said the company.

Pattern Energy CEO Mike Garland said: “The unanimous decision by the ACC to grant a Certificate of Environmental Compatibility for the SunZia Transmission line represents a major milestone towards the completion of this project.

“We are excited to get to work on the revolutionary SunZia Transmission line which will be the conduit for the largest wind project in US history, our 3,500+ MW SunZia Wind facility in New Mexico.

“Once complete these projects will combine to increase the reliability of the western grid, create good jobs, and bring millions of dollars in economic benefits to Arizona and New Mexico.”

SunZia Transmission is a 550-mile (885km), 525kV high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission line that stretches between central New Mexico and south-central Arizona.

It has the capacity to transport 3,000MW of clean, renewable energy, to address the needs of more than three million Americans.

Both SunZia wind and transmission projects represent the largest renewable energy infrastructure project in the US, with a total investment of more than $8bn.

The projects are expected to deliver more than $1bn in direct economic benefits to governments, communities, schools, and landowners across Arizona and New Mexico.

Furthermore, the SunZia projects have been developed with a commitment to local community engagement and environmental stewardship, said Pattern Energy.

Arizona Regional Economic Development Foundation executive director Mignonne Hollis said: “This project is of great economic benefit with more than 2,000 construction jobs and up to 150 permanent jobs, which for our rural communities is a lifeline.

“It’s vital for our county, which continues to see a decline in population, to have stable jobs come into our region.”