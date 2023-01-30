To be located about 30km northwest of Kaskinen in a region southwest of Vaasa, the Finnish offshore wind farm with nearly 100 turbines is expected to have an annual production capacity of approximately 6TWh with operations expected to begin around 2030

OX2 commences development of the 1.4GW Tyrsky offshore wind farm in Finland. (Credit: Julia Schwab from Pixabay)

Sweden-based renewable energy developer OX2 has commenced the development of the 1.4GW Tyrsky offshore wind farm in the Gulf of Bothnia in the Finnish economic zone.

To be located about 30km northwest of Kaskinen in a region southwest of Vaasa, the Finnish offshore wind farm is expected to have an annual production capacity of approximately 6TWh.

The Tyrsky offshore wind farm will feature nearly 100 turbines.

Its research permit was obtained by the Nasdaq Stockholm-listed renewable energy firm from the Finnish government in 2022.

OX2 will next carry out an environmental impact assessment (EIA) for the project.

The licensing period for the Finnish offshore wind facility is anticipated to be about four years.

The renewable energy developer expects to commence the operations of the Tyrsky offshore wind farm around 2030.

The Finnish offshore project will be included in the company’s project development portfolio for Q1 2023, stated OX2.

OX2 already has two offshore wind farms in Finland in its portfolio and is also constructing offshore wind projects outside Åland and Sweden. At the end of the third quarter, the company’s offshore wind portfolio capacity was 18.3GW.

OX2 CEO Paul Stormoen said: “The great shift towards hydrogen, fossil-free industries and general electrification demands huge amounts of renewable energy. Offshore wind farms are the fastest and most cost-effective way to build large-scale electricity production.

“I am happy to announce we have included another project in our portfolio of great projects.”

In August 2022, OX2 announced a deal to divest a 49% stake in three Swedish offshore wind projects, which have a combined capacity of 9GW, to Ingka Investments.

The Swedish projects, which are under development, are expected to generate up to 38TWh of combined clean energy. The merger clearance for the sale of the stake in the offshore wind facilities was obtained by the company in November 2022.