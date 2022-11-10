The offshore construction of the Taiwanese offshore wind farms is expected to begin in 2024

CSBC-DEME and Hai Long sign contract for the Hai Long offshore wind farms. (Credit: HAI LONG)

CSBC-DEME Wind Engineering (CDWE) has won a contract worth over €300m from Hai Long Offshore Wind to transport and install wind turbine foundations, turbines, and offshore substations for the 1.04GW Hai Long offshore wind farms in Taiwan.

The offshore Taiwanese wind farms, which will have 73 turbines, will be located off the coast of Changhua County, in a water depth of 35m-55m.

The pre-piling works of the project is expected to begin in 2024.

CDWE is a joint venture between Taiwanese shipbuilder CSBC and DEME Offshore.

The joint venture will use the Green Jade installation vessel, which was developed and built in Taiwan, as one of its main working vessels to execute the contract.

Green Jade is equipped with a 4,000-ton main crane and a DP3 dynamic positioning system to execute the transportation and installation works for jacket foundations and substations on the Hai Long offshore wind farms.

CDWE chairman Chen Wen-Lon said: “In the past, Taiwan never had a local marine engineering team capable of building wind farms at such an international level, nor was there a marine installation vessel like Green Jade, built for high performance and with high lifting capacity.

“The local offshore wind industry continues to grow and thrive, just like CDWE, a joint venture built from scratch. With the diversified operations of CSBC, CDWE continues to unfold new chapters with each step.”

The Hai Long wind farms are expected to benefit from CDWE’s expertise in marine engineering and its project management capability.

Hai Long Offshore Wind is owned by a partnership between Canada-based Northland Power and Taiwanese developer Yushan Energy. The latter is jointly owned by Mitsui & Co. and Singapore-based Yushan Energy Pte.

Hai Long project director Felipe Montero said: “The collaboration with CDWE ensures the Hai Long project will benefit from a long-standing track record in marine engineering in offshore wind, while ensuring local content commitments are fulfilled.

“With Green Jade playing a central role in the delivery of the Hai Long project, CDWE and Hai Long demonstrate that the Taiwanese offshore wind supply chain is maturing.”