Ørsted acquired the Sunflower Wind project last year. (Credit: Zbynek Burival on Unsplash)

Danish power company Ørsted has reached final investment decision (FID) on the 201MW Sunflower onshore wind farm project, planned to be built in Marion County, Kansas, the US.

The Sunflower wind farm project will become the company’s fourth onshore wind farm in the Southwest Power Pool (SPP) energy market, and brings its capacity to 832MW.

Upon entering into commercial operations in the second half of 2023, the wind farm project is anticipated to generate adequate electricity to power more than 68,000 homes.

Ørsted has acquired the Sunflower Wind project, together with Lincoln Land Wind last year.

The company said that it has completed the important development activities at the project since the acquisition.

Ørsted Onshore CEO Neil O’Donovan said: “Sunflower Wind will be able to provide green energy to more than 68,000 homes, and we’re excited to continue the construction of the project, which we expect to reach commercial operation in the second half of 2023.”

The company currently has more than 4,200MW of onshore assets in operation and under construction across the US, and it aims to achieve 17.5GW capacity by 2030.

Last month, Ørsted has completed the 298MW Haystack onshore wind farm project located in Wayne County, Nebraska, using 5MW Siemens Gamesa wind turbines.

The onshore wind project uses existing interconnection infrastructure in SPP North from the company’s 230MW Plum Creek onshore wind farm, located in close proximity.

Recently, the company achieved first power from the 900MW Greater Changhua 1 & 2a offshore wind project, offshore Taiwan.

The project is expected to produce adequate electricity to address the power consumption requirements of a million Taiwanese households, upon completion.