The Canadian miner aims to begin commercial production at the Mexican oxide gold project by the end of Q1 2022

First gold pour at the Camino Rojo oxide gold project. (Credit: Orla Mining Ltd.)

Orla Mining announced that it has achieved the first gold pour from its 100% owned Camino Rojo oxide gold project in the Mexican state of Zacatecas.

According to the Canadian mining company, three bars were poured with a total weight of 1,278oz from the gold and silver open-pit and heap leach project. The bars contain nearly 770oz of gold and 510oz of silver.

Orla Mining plans additional pours at the Camino Rojo oxide gold project by the end of this year.

The initial capital expenditure of the oxide heap leach project is $134.1m.

Camino Rojo is estimated to hold 1.6Moz of gold and 31Moz of silver in proven and probable mineral reserves and its mine life is 10.4 years.

Orla Mining president and CEO Jason Simpson said: “Orla has achieved first gold pour at Camino Rojo, an important milestone in the rapid evolution of our Company. This accomplishment is the result of the hard work and diligence of the entire team, and we are incredibly proud.

“This team includes our employees, our consultants, and our contractors directed by Camino Rojo’s EPCM, M3 Engineering & Technology Corporation. In less than two years, we have permitted, financed, and constructed our first project, while maintaining the health and safety of our workforce.”

The Canadian mining firm said that commissioning and operational ramp-up at the Camino Rojo oxide gold project will continue to be carried out during this month and in the first quarter of 2022 as well.

Orla Mining stated that mining and processing tonnes and grades have so far met expectations. The miner is aiming to achieve commercial production at the Mexican oxide gold project by the end of Q1 2022.

In the current year, the company had mined a total of 1,589,994 tonnes of ore up to 30 November 2021 at an average grade of 0.72 g/t Au. During the same period, it is said to have crushed and stacked 750,564 tonnes in total.