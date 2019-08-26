The company intends to use the funding proceeds to build the O2 2MW Floating Tidal Energy Turbine, capable of powering more than 1,700 homes per annum

Image: Orbital has contracted Texo Group to manufacture the turbine and Gray Fabrication to deliver the key components of the device.

UK-based engineering company Orbital Marine Power has been awarded £3.4m as funding from the Government of Scotland to support the construction of a floating tidal turbine.

The funding is part of the Government’s £10m Saltire Tidal Energy Challenge Fund, and the Orbital marks the first recipient of the fund.

The £10m Saltire Tidal Energy Challenge Fund, which was announced in February 2019, is aimed at supporting the development of tidal energy in Scotland through innovation and cost reduction.

Orbital to use the funding to build O2 Floating Tidal Energy Turbine

Orbital will utilise the funding proceeds on the next generation O2 2MW floating tidal energy turbine, capable of powering more than 1,700 homes per annum.

The 72m long O2 turbine is designed to generate more than 2MW from tidal stream resources, and the rotors of the turbine are capable of turning 360° to facilitate power extraction from both tidal directions.

The turbine builds on the successful 2MW SR2000 turbine that produces more than 3GWh in its first year of testing at the European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC) in Orkney, Scotland.

Orbital chief executive officer Andrew Scott said: “We greatly appreciate the Scottish Government’s ongoing commitment and support for tidal stream energy, and this award will enable us to deliver a truly exciting and transformational project and continue the proud tradition of Scottish innovation and engineering.

“The O2 project will demonstrate how this emerging industrial sector has the ability to deliver new jobs and open up diversification opportunities for the UK’s supply chain in a growing global market whilst pioneering solutions for a zero carbon future.”

Orbital has contracted Texo Group to manufacture the turbine at its new quayside facilities in Dundee, Scotland, and Gray Fabrication to deliver the key components of the device, using material from Liberty Steel in Motherwell.

Scotland Energy Minister Paul Wheelhouse said: “We have established a world lead in marine renewable technologies and this project represents a significant step forward in technological development. We are delighted this landmark turbine, designed by an innovative Scottish company, will also be built in Scotland.

“We believe tidal energy technology can not only play an important role in our own future energy system, but it has substantial export potential and this fund will help move tidal technologies closer to commercial deployment.