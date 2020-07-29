The appraisal well 6506/11-12 S was drilled about 5km west of the Morvin field in the Norwegian Sea and 240km northwest of Kristiansund
The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) has announced that OMV Norway and its partners have reduced the estimated size of its Hades gas/condensate discovery in the Norwegian Sea.
The move follows the drilling of the appraisal well 6506/11-12 S on the 6506/11-10 (Hades) gas/condensate discovery.
Located in the production licence (PL) 644, the appraisal well 6506/11-12 S was drilled about 5km west of the Morvin field in the Norwegian Sea and 240km northwest of Kristiansund.
OMV is the operator of PL 644 with 30% interest while other partners include DNO (20%), Equinor (40%), and Spirit Energy (10%).
Drilling objective was to delimit the gas/condensate discovery
The well’s drilling objective was to delimit the gas/condensate discovery in the Lange Formation toward the southwest and conduct a formation test.
Drilled using the Island Innovator semi-submersible rig to a measured depth of 4150m, the well 6506/11-12 S encountered an interpreted gas column of about 8m in the Lange Formation with variable reservoir properties from poor to moderate.
However, the gas/water contact at the well was not directly encountered.
In a statement, NPD said: “The operator’s preliminary estimate of the size of discovery 6506/11-10 (Hades) is between two and seven million standard cubic metres (Sm³) of recoverable oil equivalents.
“The licensees in production licence 644/644 B will assess the updated resources in 6506/11-10 (Hades) along with resources in the Middle Jurassic (Garn Formation) in the same discovery well, 6506/11-10 (Iris), for further follow-up.”
Extensive data acquisition was carried out at the well, which was not formation-tested.
NPD granted drilling permit to OMV Norge for well 6506/11-12 S in May 2020.