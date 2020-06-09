O3 Mining is currently using the first drill rig on the Alpha property targeting the Orenada #4 zone

O3 Mining is undertaking 150,000m drill programme at the East Cadillac property. (Credit: PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay)

O3 Mining is mobilising second drilling rig at its East Cadillac property situated in Val D’Or, Quebec, Canada as part of 150,000m drill programme.

The move follows the company’s announcement of the expanded drill programme to 150,000m from initially planned 50,000m.

O3 Mining is currently using the first drill rig on the Alpha property targeting the Orenada #4 zone at depth while the second drill rig will focus on the North Contact on the East Cadillac property.

O3 Mining president and CEO Jose Vizquerra said: “Our recent financing allows us to be aggressive in our exploration program as we tripled our drilling capacity from 50,000 to 150,000 metres at our Val D’Or properties.

“We remain focused on strategically investing in our drilling capacities at our properties as they reach different stages of development, resources development and advanced exploration.”

North Contact Zone recognised in three drill holes with positive results

Located along the northern splay of the Cadillac Larder-Lake Fault (CLLF), the North Contact Zone was recognised in all three drill holes with positive results, thus allowing it to remain open in all directions.

O3 Mining said that the northern splay of the CLLF, which is traced over 6km within the property, was poorly tested. It offers significant exploration potential.

Following the intercept of 1.1 g/t Au over 23.5m including 6.86 g/t Au over 2.0m, the firm drilled three holes 100m apart, testing lateral and depth extensions of the historical hole.

Last year, Chalice Gold Mines divested its wholly-owned subsidiary Chalice Gold Mines (Quebec) to O3 Mining.