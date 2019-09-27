More than 23MW of ReCharge NY power and low-cost hydropower has been approved to 11 enterprises throughout the state

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced low-cost power allocations that will support more than 4,100 jobs and $231 million in capital investment commitments statewide. The New York Power Authority Board of Trustees approved more than 23 megawatts of ReCharge NY power and low-cost hydropower to 11 enterprises throughout the state.

“These low-cost power allocations enable businesses to reinvest in their operations and keep New Yorkers working,” Governor Cuomo said. “NYPA’s power allocations are currently tied to more than 410,000 jobs around the state and are vital to our economy.”

“We are committed to investing in projects that are creating jobs and advancing our clean energy goals,” said Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul. “These power allocations through ReCharge NY are advancing economic growth and job creation across the state. We want to make sure businesses have the resources they need to grow and succeed in New York State.”

North Country

Confluent Energies, a Massachusetts-based firm that is developing a network of advanced technology greenhouses in Massena, is receiving 16 MW of NYPA low-cost hydropower to create 240 jobs and $110 million in capital investments. The facilities will be constructed in four phases over the next three years, with operations at the first facility scheduled to begin in 2020. Once operational, the greenhouses will produce leafy green vegetables, particularly lettuce, year-round.

NYPA’s hydropower allocations from the St. Lawrence-Franklin D. Roosevelt Power Project are provided to manufacturers under ten-year contracts and are reserved for businesses in Franklin, Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties.

Western New York

The NYPA trustees approved a 2-MW hydropower allocation to Thinking Robot Studios in Buffalo to support the creation of 88 jobs and $84 million in capital investments. The ten-year power allocation is in support of the construction of a new manufacturing facility for the Canadian-based firm looking to establish a presence in Western New York. The firm specializes in the mass customization and manufacturing of medical devices utilizing industrial grade 3D printing. The new facility, which is expected to begin operations in the fall of 2020, will be more than 63,000-square-feet and produce custom medical devices, such as orthopedic implants and systems for bone and joint reconstruction.

Low-cost Niagara hydropower is available for companies within a 30-mile radius of the Power Authority’s Niagara Power Project or businesses in Chautauqua County. Niagara hydropower is linked to tens of thousands of existing jobs in the region.

Statewide

The NYPA board today also approved 10 allocations of low-cost power under the statewide ReCharge NY program in support more than 3,700 jobs, with 43 of those being newly created. The Governor’s ReCharge NY program, established in 2012, has positively affected the New York State economy by encouraging companies to retain and create jobs, while sparking capital investment throughout the state. Including today’s allocations, ReCharge NY is actively providing power to nearly 740 businesses and not-for-profit organizations.

The low-cost power awards will be distributed to enterprises in the Finger Lakes, Central New York, Southern Tier, North Country and on Long Island.

New York Power Authority Chairman and Buffalo resident John R. Koelmel said, “These power contracts will have a significant impact in boosting local economies throughout the state. The jobs being created in Massena, and in my hometown of Buffalo, are big wins for the local communities and NYPA is proud to support these economic development opportunities.”

New York Power Authority Vice Chairman and Massena resident Eugene L. Nicandri said, “Confluent Energies decision to develop its operation in Massena and create 240 jobs is great news for the North Country. The Power Authority’s hydropower is an invaluable resource for the region’s economic development.”

New York Power Authority President and CEO Gil C. Quiniones said, “NYPA’s clean, low-cost hydropower is a major driver of economic growth, supporting thousands of jobs for hardworking New Yorkers around the state. The Governor’s ReCharge NY program has thrived since 2012, allowing NYPA to leverage its low-cost hydropower to help businesses and not-for-profit organizations prosper in New York State.”

Included among the firms receiving RNY power is the Cayuga Operating Company, which is planning to repurpose the Lansing coal plant in Tompkins County into a datacenter, creating 20 jobs and $25 million in capital investments. The power award follows the NYPA board’s allocation of low-cost hydropower to the Somerset Operating Company in July for its planned conversion of the state’s last coal power plant in Niagara County into a datacenter that will support 165 new full-time jobs and generate more than $85 million in capital investments. Both firms are owned by Heorot Power Holdings, which is in active discussions with New York State for further incentives to facilitate the development of both datacenter conversion projects.

Other significant RNY recipients include North Shore University Hospital in Lake Success, Nordon in Rochester and Otis Products in Lyon Falls.

The NYPA board today also approved four seven-year allocation extensions for existing ReCharge NY customers around the state. Those allocations directly support more than 15,800 jobs and are tied to more than $105 million in new capital investments over the next several years.

ReCharge NY offers up to seven-year power contracts. Half of the power – 455 MW – is from NYPA’s Niagara and St. Lawrence-Franklin D. Roosevelt hydroelectric power plants, which provide some of the greenest, cleanest and lowest-cost electricity in the state. The remaining 455 MW is lower-cost power bought by NYPA on the wholesale market.

Senator Patty Ritchie said, “With a talented workforce, low-cost power and a close proximity to the Canadian border, St. Lawrence County has unlimited potential for growth. I am excited that Confluent Energies has recognized that potential and that the company will be bringing 240 much-needed jobs to our region. This project is a true win-win that will not only help boost the local economy, but also through new technology, will help people eat freshly grown, nutritious foods year-round.”

Senator Joseph Griffo said, “I’m pleased that, with assistance from the New York Power Authority, Confluent Energies will develop advanced technology greenhouses in Massena and St. Lawrence County. The allocation provided by NYPA will help the company grow in the North Country.”

Senator Tim Kennedy said, “This investment by Thinking Robot Studios and the New York Power Authority is another piece in the puzzle of building Western New York’s advanced manufacturing employment base. This significant investment demonstrates the international appeal of doing business in Buffalo, and I look forward to hearing of continued success for Thinking Robot Studios.”

St. Lawrence County Legislature Chairman Joseph Lightfoot said, “This is another example of how we can utilize our local resources to grow the economy in St. Lawrence County and Northern New York. We have a history of supporting agriculture and with the new technology that Confluent Energies brings, we can continue that tradition while supporting over 200 jobs.”

Massena Mayor Tim Currier said, “We welcome Confluent Energies to Massena. Not only is this unique project good because it creates jobs and will contribute to the local economy, it also brings diversity to the region’s economy. That’s great for Massena and it aligns perfectly with the North Country Regional Economic Development Council’s strategy.”

Massena Town Supervisor Steve O’Shaughnessy said, “NYPA remains a tremendous partner and asset as we continue our efforts to retain and attract businesses in our community. I am pleased to see low-cost power supporting Confluent Energies’ $110 million investment in Massena and the addition of 240 new jobs that will support a diverse economy.”

