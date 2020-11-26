The projects include 478MW of solar photovoltaic (PV) generation and 338MW of battery storage power

The projects are expected to commence operations by the end of 2023. (Credit: PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay)

US-based public utility company NV Energy has secured approval from the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada (PUCN) for the development of three new solar plus energy storage projects in Nevada, US.

To be constructed in southern Nevada, the three large-scale projects will comprise 478MW of solar photovoltaic (PV) and 338MW of battery storage.

The projects are expected to commence operations by the end of 2023.

The approval will bring NV Energy’s portfolio to 56 geothermal, solar, hydro, wind, and biomass projects in service and under development.

NV Energy president and CEO Doug Cannon said: “These new solar plus storage projects are the latest of twelve such projects we’ve brought forward since 2018, and demonstrate NV Energy’s ongoing commitment to advance renewable energy development and reduce carbon emissions while keeping customer rates low and stable.”

“These projects will not only power our customers’ homes and businesses with clean energy, they will create jobs and contribute to Nevada’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

PUCN approval helps NV Energy to achieve 1GW storage target

NV Energy said that it has achieved the 1GW of storage target with the approval from PUCN.

The three projects include Dry Lake Solar project, Boulder Solar III project and Chuckwalla Solar project.

Located in Clark County, Nevada, Dry Lake Solar Project comprises 150MW of solar photovoltaic and 100MW of four-hour battery storage system.

The Boulder Solar III project includes 128MW of solar array and a 58MW of four-hour battery storage system located in Clark County, Nevada in the Eldorado Valley south of Boulder City.

Furthermore, the Chuckwalla Solar Project has 200MW of solar photovoltaic array that is coupled with 180MW of four-hour battery storage system.

In July this year, NV Energy has announced plans for the construction of Greenlink Nevada,which will include two distinct transmission line segments.