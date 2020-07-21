Greenlink North, the first segment of the project, will be a 525 kV line that will run between Ely and Yerington with a length of approximately 378.2km

The transmission link will be fully complete in 2031. (Credit: analogicus/Pixabay)

US-based public utility company NV Energy has unveiled a transmission infrastructure investment to drive clean energy transformation in Nevada, US.

The company plans for the construction of Greenlink Nevada, which will include two distinct transmission line segments.

Once fully completed in 2031, the transmission line will allow access to and future development of Nevada’s renewable energy resources and will also increase electric reliability for Nevadans.

The first segment of the project, called Greenlink North, will be a 525 kV line that will run between Ely and Yerington with a length of approximately 378.2km.

A 564.8km line of 525 kV, called Greenlink West, is the second major segment that will link Las Vegas and Yerington.

The project also includes three 345 kV lines from Yerington to the Reno and Innovation Park areas to support new economic development.

NV Energy president and CEO Doug Cannon said: “These three projects represent NV Energy’s continued commitment to bring the benefits of low-cost solar energy and storage to our customers.

“These projects as well as Greenlink Nevada will create jobs while helping us meet our state’s renewable portfolio standard of 50 percent by 2030, and contribute to NV Energy’s long-term goal to serve our customers with 100 percent renewable energy.”

NV Energy plans for three new solar plus storage projects in Nevada

Subject to approval from the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada (PUCN), the construction work on the project is expected to commence this year and is estimated to create approximately 4,000 jobs during its 11-year construction period.

The firm said that the initiative aligns with NV Energy’s plan to support states’ economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

NV Energy has also announced plans to install three new solar plus storage projects with 478MW of new solar photovoltaic generation and 338MW of battery storage capacity in southern Nevada.

In December last year, the company had received approval from the Public Utilities Commission for its Integrated Resource Plan to build 1.19GW solar projects and 590MW in energy storage capacity in Nevada.